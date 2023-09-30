TBH Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.49. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.