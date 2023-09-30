TBH Global Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $371.91 million, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

