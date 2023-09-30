Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a decrease of 51.0% from the August 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Telenor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Telenor ASA Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TELNY opened at $11.35 on Friday. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 62.88%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.4084 dividend. This is a positive change from Telenor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging. Its fixed services consist of telephony, Internet and TV, and leased lines, as well as data and managed services; and broadcasting and data communication services through satellite, terrestrial radio, and TV transmission.

