TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 40.9% in September

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRRVF opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57. TerraVest Industries has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

