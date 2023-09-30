Tesla’s (TSLA) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $305.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Tesla from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $240.60.

Tesla stock opened at $250.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.20 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.93 and its 200 day moving average is $225.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $16,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,815 shares of company stock worth $14,396,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Tesla by 3.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $98,698,000. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP bought a new stake in Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at $11,384,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

