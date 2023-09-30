TFG Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 58,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 6,686.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.03.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th.

Free Report

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

