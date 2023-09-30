TFG Advisers LLC Decreases Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

TFG Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.46 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $95.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.35.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

