TFG Advisers LLC Purchases 76 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 26.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Williams-Sonoma by 12.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,892 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.64, for a total value of $201,804.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.68, for a total transaction of $1,406,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,630,201.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,533 shares of company stock worth $16,608,604 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.94.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $155.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.52.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 64.43% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

