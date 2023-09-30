TFG Advisers LLC Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,118 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.51. The company has a market cap of $217.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $169,896.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

