TFG Advisers LLC Takes $230,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 497 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,599,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $469.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $410.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.32 and a 52 week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

