TFI International (TSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to C$153.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$153.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$121.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$183.00 to C$191.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$162.90.

TSE:TFII opened at C$174.44 on Tuesday. TFI International has a one year low of C$117.42 and a one year high of C$188.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44.

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$178.00, for a total transaction of C$3,560,000.00. 11.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

