Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Update

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 110.1% from the August 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Thales

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Thales alerts:

Thales Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $140.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.59 and its 200-day moving average is $145.77. Thales has a 1-year low of $107.55 and a 1-year high of $158.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THLEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thales in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thales from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thales has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Thales

About Thales

(Get Free Report)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.