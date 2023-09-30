The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Increased by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,448 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 704.2% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.55 per share, with a total value of $50,438.15. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. 8,061,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,640,969. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.31. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

