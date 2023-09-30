The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) is Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $490,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 19.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,127 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,773,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 74.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,379,854 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,594,000 after buying an additional 586,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $692,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,767 shares of company stock worth $11,498,468. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, hitting $286.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,593. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $340.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.90. The stock has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.66.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

