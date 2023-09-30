The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 64,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 18,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.05. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a market capitalization of $242.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CFO John Murphy sold 156,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.10, for a total transaction of $9,705,609.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,210,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock worth $19,467,980 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

