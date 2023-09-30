The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $461.00 to $450.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $347.00 price target (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $394.32.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $287.75 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $335.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.90. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,411.6% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 53,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 52,198 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

