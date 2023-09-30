The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,388 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,364,025,000 after buying an additional 1,475,366 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after buying an additional 926,751 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after buying an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHW. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.79.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $269.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The stock has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

