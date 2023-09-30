The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock worth $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $64.72 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.94 and a 200-day moving average of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.27.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

