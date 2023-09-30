Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100,798.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 406,539,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,111,842,000 after purchasing an additional 406,136,310 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,792,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.77, for a total value of $1,673,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,210.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,799,270. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.13.

NYSE TMO traded up $3.15 on Friday, reaching $506.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $475.77 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $535.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $538.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by ($0.28). Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.51 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

