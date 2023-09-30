Threshold (T) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.53 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market cap of $182.97 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0183 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00008037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00016846 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00013948 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,952.06 or 1.00043846 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 9,176,749,389.745945 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.01827685 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,897,009.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.