Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance

Tidewater Renewables Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS TDWRF opened at $5.85 on Friday. Tidewater Renewables has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.

