Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in September

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TDWRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.
Get Our Latest Report on Tidewater Renewables
Tidewater Renewables Stock Performance
Tidewater Renewables Company Profile
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade offtakers, existing customers, government entities, and others industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tidewater Renewables
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Will the Energy Sector Continue to Outshine the Market?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/25 – 9/29
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- CarMax Slides On Earnings Disappointment, Time To Celebrate?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.