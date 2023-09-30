Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 141 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 4.3% in the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.5% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 15,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMM. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.08.

MMM stock opened at $93.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.22. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $133.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -211.27%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

