Tiedemann Advisors LLC Increases Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,118,000 after acquiring an additional 696,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,169,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,937,000 after buying an additional 101,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

Shares of RTX opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.36. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $71.02 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $104.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

