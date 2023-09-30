Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accel Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $7,039,000. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 6.6% during the first quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 8,098,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,776,000 after purchasing an additional 502,171 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 423.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 361,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 292,576 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 50.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 682,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 228,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 159.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $215,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,020.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $215,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 566,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,020.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $110,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,008.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,287,132. Company insiders own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.54 million, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $12.05.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $292.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.54 million. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 43.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Accel Entertainment Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

