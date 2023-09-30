Tiedemann Advisors LLC Invests $242,000 in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after purchasing an additional 30,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after purchasing an additional 498,633 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after purchasing an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after purchasing an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 0.1 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.