Tiedemann Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,079 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,079 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Target from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $110.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $108.15 and a 1-year high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.44%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

