Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 17,245 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 17,245 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.7% of Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 544.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.25 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.20%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.40.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

