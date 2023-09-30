TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 102.5% in September

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TILT Price Performance
TLLTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.
About TILT
