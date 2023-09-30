TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Up 102.5% in September

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 102.5% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. TILT has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About TILT

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

