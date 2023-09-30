Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.29

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.29 and traded as high as $13.78. Titan International shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 462,123 shares traded.

Titan International Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $842.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.00 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. Analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,413.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Max A. Guinn sold 29,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $384,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Max A. Guinn sold 18,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $229,840.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,650 shares of company stock worth $634,536. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Titan International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Titan International during the 2nd quarter worth $727,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Titan International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Titan International by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Titan International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

