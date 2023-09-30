TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Short Interest Update

TomTom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 87.7% from the August 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

TomTom Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TMOAY opened at $3.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96. TomTom has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $4.35.

Get TomTom alerts:

About TomTom

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TomTom NV is engaged in the developing of location technology including maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information, and other services. It operates through the following segments: Location Technology and Consumer. The Location Technology segment is involved in the developing and selling of location based application components, such as maps, services and navigation software to customers in different market segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TomTom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TomTom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.