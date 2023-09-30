Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Update

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,200 shares, an increase of 75.4% from the August 31st total of 346,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.2 days.

Topcon Stock Down 6.8 %

TOPCF stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Topcon has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Topcon had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.09 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topcon will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Topcon

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

