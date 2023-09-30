Torray Investment Partners LLC Acquires 58 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBAC. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 19.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 19.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $568,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 157.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $308.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $306.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.42.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total value of $85,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of SBAC opened at $200.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.17. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $312.34.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $678.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

SBA Communications Company Profile

Free Report

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

