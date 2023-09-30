Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $42.12. The firm has a market cap of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.49 billion. Analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 187.86%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

