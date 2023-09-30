Torray Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,929,622.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,846 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

NYSE RBC opened at $234.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $256.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.14 and a 200 day moving average of $221.61.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.20.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

