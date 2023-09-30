Torray Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,290,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 220,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,637 shares of company stock valued at $4,114,332. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 1.8 %

VRSK opened at $236.24 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.94 and a 52-week high of $249.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its 200-day moving average is $219.16.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The business had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRSK. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

