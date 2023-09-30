Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for 2.4% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $14,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,861,000 after buying an additional 3,516,646 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $42.06 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

