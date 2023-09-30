Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.2% of Torray Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QCOM opened at $111.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

