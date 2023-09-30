Torray Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Verra Mobility worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 301.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on VRRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM opened at $18.70 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $204.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Verra Mobility news, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 37,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $723,109.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,120.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

