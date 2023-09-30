Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 36,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $1,109,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,924,717.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,736.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 493,132 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,625. 54.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Shares of RYAN opened at $48.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68 and a beta of 0.42. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $585.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.