Torray Investment Partners LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 254,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average of $114.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

