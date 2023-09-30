Torray Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total transaction of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,979,767.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 0.4 %

Danaher stock opened at $248.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $183.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $283.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.39.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.47.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.