Torray Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,267,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,667,000 after purchasing an additional 92,964 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,211,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,310,000 after acquiring an additional 203,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after acquiring an additional 645,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,019,000. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,348 shares of company stock valued at $24,793,650 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. HSBC began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.16 and a one year high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.09. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

