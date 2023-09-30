Torray Investment Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 69.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Genmab A/S by 62.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GMAB. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Genmab A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $756.80.

GMAB opened at $35.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $31.86 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

