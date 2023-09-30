Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF) Short Interest Update

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 77.6 days.

Toshiba Stock Performance

Shares of Toshiba stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. Toshiba has a one year low of $30.50 and a one year high of $38.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.93.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic devices and storage solutions worldwide. It operates through Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Building Solutions, Retail & Printing, Electronic Devices and Storage Solutions, Digital Solutions, and Other segments.

