Towerpoint Wealth LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Towerpoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.03. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.5389 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

