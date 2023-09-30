Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $34.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $43.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

