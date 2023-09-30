True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 198 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,151,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,722 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,183,000 after acquiring an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,083,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,802,000 after acquiring an additional 46,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,415,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,528,000 after acquiring an additional 76,059 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,041,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,298,000 after acquiring an additional 24,328 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $69.25. 1,282,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,113,075. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $60.73 and a 52 week high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.