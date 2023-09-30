True Link Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 61.4% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 16,604 shares during the period. Strategic Equity Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 134,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $614,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IWX traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,039. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

