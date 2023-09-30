Truist Financial Increases THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target to $86.00

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE THO opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a fifty-two week low of $68.26 and a fifty-two week high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that THOR Industries will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at THOR Industries

In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at about $46,644,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 176.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 826,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,075,000 after purchasing an additional 527,466 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 118.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 895,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 485,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,637,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in THOR Industries by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,420,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,098,000 after acquiring an additional 431,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

