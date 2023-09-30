Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 395,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the August 31st total of 241,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 207.9 days.

Tsingtao Brewery Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSGTF opened at $8.07 on Friday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16.

Get Tsingtao Brewery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.